Cramer's lightning round: I promised my kids I wouldn't, but I recommend this stock

McDonald's Corp.: "I think it is still a good buy. I think that [CEO Steve] Easterbrook's doing a good job. I know I promised my kids I would not recommend this. They said: 'Dad, he has not done his best, yet, to clean up the environment.' But I think he's trying. I like the stock."

Moderna Inc.: "Moderna, we like them. I pulled up on them in San Francisco. They got game."

Illinois Tool Works Inc.: "No. [Ring the register]. It's going up. I think they have to guidedown the numbers."

Twilio Inc.: "Twilio. We like Twilio. I know there's insiders selling, we don't care."