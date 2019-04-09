Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: I promised my kids I wouldn't, but I recommend this stock

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

McDonald's Corp.: "I think it is still a good buy. I think that [CEO Steve] Easterbrook's doing a good job. I know I promised my kids I would not recommend this. They said: 'Dad, he has not done his best, yet, to clean up the environment.' But I think he's trying. I like the stock."

Moderna Inc.: "Moderna, we like them. I pulled up on them in San Francisco. They got game."

Illinois Tool Works Inc.: "No. [Ring the register]. It's going up. I think they have to guidedown the numbers."

Twilio Inc.: "Twilio. We like Twilio. I know there's insiders selling, we don't care."

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
MCD
---
MRNA
---
ITW
---
TWLO
---