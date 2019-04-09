Europe slams latest US tariff threat as 'greatly exaggerated'

The EU has hit back at new U.S. proposals to target European goods with tariffs, following a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling over subsidies for Airbus.

Trade tensions between the EU and U.S. flared Monday after the U.S. said it's considering $11 billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on a range of goods in response to illegal subsidies the EU granted to the aerospace firm.

The WTO ruled last year that these allowances had caused "adverse effects" to the U.S., with the decision coming after a long-running litigation battle between the Washington and Brussels over their respective aviation giants.

Shares of Airbus were trading 2.3% lower Tuesday after the tariffs were proposed. A spokesman for the company said there is no legal basis for the U.S. move to impose sanctions, and said the EU had complied with WTO rulings. A source at the European Commission, who preferred to remain anonymous, criticized the proposals.

"The EU is confident that the level of countermeasures on which the notice is based is greatly exaggerated. The amount of WTO authorized retaliation can only be determined by the WTO-appointed arbitrator," the source told CNBC.

On Monday, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said it would slap tariffs on EU goods ranging from aircraft to fish, dairy products to binoculars, olive oil and wine, according to a preliminary list.

It said it estimates "the harm from the EU subsidies as $11 billion in trade each year," although the amount is subject to an arbitration at the WTO, the result of which is expected to be issued this summer.

"This case has been in litigation for 14 years, and the time has come for action. The Administration is preparing to respond immediately when the WTO issues its finding on the value of U.S. countermeasures," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement Monday.