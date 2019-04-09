'I stash cash where my wife can't find it': America's juiciest money secrets, as told to CNBC

When asked what their biggest money secret is, participants in the new CNBC and Acorns Invest In You Savings Survey spilled the beans in two different ways: Some shared a secret savings or investing tip that they've found helpful, while others — reading the question differently — 'fessed up to a secret money shame, something they are embarrassed, or regretful, about when it comes to their finances.
From bad lottery habits to daily inventory taking, here's a look at some of Americans' most helpful, alarming and surprising money secrets.
The survey, conducted for CNBC and Acorns by SurveyMonkey in March, polled more than 2,300 adults about various aspects of financial wellness.