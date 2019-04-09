'I stash cash where my wife can't find it': America's juiciest money secrets, as told to CNBC

This answer — well, the general sentiment rather than the specifics — was more common than you'd think.

More typical, and less dramatic, phrasing ran along the lines of "I give more away than I make to help others" or "My problem is trying to help others and getting stuck." On the other side of the equation, one survey participant reported that her sister "gave us $5,000 to help with the down payment on our house."

The "airplane oxygen mask rule" applies down here on terra firma, too: You have to put your own mask on first before helping to put one on someone else. In other words, you can't be of any long-term help to others unless your own finances are in order.

Apart from properly handling financial requests from loved ones, also keep an eye out for scam-happy strangers. Every year around this time, phone fraudsters posing as the IRS try to bilk taxpayers out of hard-earned cash.

Remember: The IRS will never phone or email you to ask for personal information such as Social Security numbers.