House Dems scrap budget vote as centrists and liberals fight over spending plan

House Democrats will not move forward with a planned budget vote as two flanks of the party rebel.

The chamber will not vote this week on a measure to raise spending limits for the next two years, House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., said Tuesday. The bill, which leaders wanted to vote on Wednesday, would have allowed lawmakers to hike defense and domestic spending by $88 billion each in fiscal 2020.

But the measure fizzled out for now as party leaders faced defections from both the center and left. The Congressional Progressive Caucus wanted $33 billion more in nondefense spending in 2020. Meanwhile, the centrist Blue Dog Coalition called the spending levels too expensive and backed a balanced budget amendment.

The caps were largely a statement of priorities in budget talks with the White House and Senate Republicans. By failing to pass legislation, Democrats lose one opportunity to illustrate their priorities during their first period of House control since 2011.

In a statement, Yarmuth said his party would focus on stopping automatic cuts, known as sequestration, and spending reductions proposed by the Trump administration earlier this year.

"There are further conversations we must have to reach consensus between the wings of our caucus, left and right," Yarmuth said. "But we all have a responsibility to govern and obligations to the American people, so our work continues."

