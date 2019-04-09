Actress Lori Loughlin, husband hit with new charges in college admissions scheme

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are among 16 parents facing new charges in the largest college admissions scheme in U.S. history.

The parents were charged with money laundering in a second, superseding indictment brought down on Tuesday. They were already facing charges of conspiring to commit fraud, as of their arrests last month. An arraignment date has not yet been scheduled.

The pair were among 33 prominent parents accused of participating in a scheme that involved rigging college entrance exams and bribing coaches at elite universities.

The defendants were charged with conspiring with William Singer and others to bribe exam administrators to correct students' SAT and ACT answers, take the exam for the students bribe college athletic coaches for the facilitation of their children for university athletic teams and submitting falsified applications for admission to universities in the District of Massachusetts and elsewhere.

The second indictment also charges the parents with "conspiring to launder the bribes and other payments in furtherance of the fraud by funneling them through Singer's purported charity and his for-profit corporation, as well as by transferring money into the United States, from outside the United States, for the purpose of promoting the fraud scheme."

Other parents indicted on the new charge Tuesday include Michelle Janavs, whose family developed the microwave snack line Hot Pockets before selling their company, and William McGlashan, who co-founded an investment fund with U2′s Bono in 2017, according to the Associated Press.

This comes just one day after Actress Felicity Huffman and 12 other parents agreed to plead guilty. The fraud conspiracy scheme dates back to around 2011, documents show.

"My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty," she said after her plea deal was announced.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.