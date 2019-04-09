New York City declared its recent measles outbreak a public health emergency and ordered mandatory vaccinations for people living in areas where the disease is spreading.

People living in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood have 48 hours to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine per the city's order, or face a $1,000 fine, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced at a press conference Tuesday. The outbreak has sickened 285 people in New York since October and its spread has picked up pace over the last two months, city officials said.

"Measles is a dangerous, potentially deadly disease that can easily be prevented with vaccine," Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Dr. Herminia Palacio said in a statement. "When people choose not to get their children vaccinated, they are putting their children and others — such as pregnant women, people on chemotherapy, and the elderly — at risk of contracting measles."

The neighborhood is home to a large Orthodox Jewish population where people are less likely to be vaccinated, leaving the tight-knit communities vulnerable to the highly contagious disease. In response to the outbreak, the city on Monday threatened to close Jewish schools caught that allow unvaccinated children.

Health officials traced the first case of this outbreak back to unvaccinated people who traveled to Israel where there is currently a large outbreak.

New York's measles outbreak is one of a number across the country. So far this year, 465 cases have been confirmed, the second-highest amount since the disease was declared eradicated from the U.S. in 2000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Measles is highly contagious, infecting up to 90 percent of unvaccinated people who are exposed to it, according to the CDC. The virus can live in the air for up to two hours after an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the CDC, meaning people can be exposed to it without ever knowing. People can be infected for days before showing signs of the virus, such as a fever, runny nose or a rash.

Measles can be especially dangerous for young children, the CDC says. It can lead to pneumonia, brain swelling and even death.