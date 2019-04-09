Saudi Aramco bond offering attracts massive $100 billion in investor interest

Saudi Aramco has received bids for more than 10 times the $10 billion it was expected to raise in a debut international bond issue, with the world's largest oil producer due to set the price of its bonds later on Tuesday.

Initially, the six-part deal had been expected to be at least $10 billion in size, but a source familiar with the situation said that orders have topped $100 billion.

The first-ever debt issuance from Aramco has sparked massive global interest, with the move offering investors greater visibility into the financial performance of the world's most profitable company.

Saudi Arabia's state-controlled energy giant is marketing a landmark U.S. dollar denominated debt issue split into six tranches, with maturities ranging from three to 30 years.