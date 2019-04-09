Stressed about your resume? Here are 4 things to know before hiring a professional writing service

Many services offer unbelievably low rates — but only because they need to in order to sustain a profitable business model. This is usually a red flag. More often that not, a low rate means you're getting an inexperienced writer who is willing to be compensated for much less. (Believe it or not, some services even hire a fresh-faced grad straight out of colleague.)

Services typically charge anywhere from $100 to $400, depending on how advanced your resume needs to be. Another trap to avoid is the "$25 resume and a 24-hour turnaround time." Remember, the writer's job is to create a compelling document that's more than just a history of your career, and if they're not spending more than a few days on your resume, expect to get something very crappy.

To avoid getting an inexperienced writer, do your research on the service. It also helps to call them to ask for samples and confirm that your assigned writer has had some sort of formal training on resume writing, especially in your industry.