Tesla can now drive itself through a parking lot to pick you up

This week, Tesla is rolling out a feature that could sound like a dream come true for anyone who forgets where they parked their car in the parking lot.

The feature, which Tesla calls Enhanced Summon, actually lets drivers remotely call their car to drive itself through a parking lot to pick them up, so long as it's within 150 feet.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Saturday that the feature, which has already been available in beta for some Tesla drivers, will be available within the week for any US Tesla owners who sprung for the Enhanced Autopilot, or "Full Self-Driving," package (which adds an additional $5,000 to the overall cost of each car).

With Enhanced Summon, users will actually be able to tap a button in the Tesla mobile app to summon the vehicle, according to Electrek. The Tesla will drive on its own through a parking lot, maneuvering around objects in its path, toward its owner.

The Tesla user will have the option of either selecting the "Find Me" option, which will bring the car directly to the owner using GPS, or they can drop a pin at a nearby location (again, in either case, the owner or the chosen location must be within 150 feet of where the Tesla is parked).