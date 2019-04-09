Workers in the US city with the highest salaries earn an average $77,180 a year—here are the other 9

San Jose, California, topped U.S. News' list as the city with the highest salaries in the country. Home to companies like Cisco and close to Google's headquarters in Mountain View and Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, San Jose enjoys the economic benefits of proximity to some of the biggest tech companies in the world.

According to Data USA, the largest industries in San Jose are manufacturing (84,422 jobs), professional, scientific and tech services (71,337 jobs) and healthcare (64,656 jobs). Households in San Jose have a median annual income of about $101,940 and a median property value of $802,000.

Following San Jose is San Francisco, also known for its tech presence.

Cities with traditionally high earnings like Washington D.C., Boston and New York also made the list. However, only two of the cities with the highest salaries made it onto U.S. News' ranking of the best places to live, in part because high salaries are often accompanied by expensive costs of living.

The two places able to crack both the Best Places to Live and the Highest Salaries lists are Denver, Colorado, which came in second on the list of best places to live, and San Francisco, which shot up from 20th to 7th on the list.

"San Francisco moved up from No. 20 to No. 7 due to desirability, quality of life and job market increases," reads the U.S. News report. "Despite expensive housing, the city has the highest desirability and job market scores among all cities."

