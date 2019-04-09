VISIT CNBC.COM

Workers in the US city with the highest salaries earn an average $77,180 a year—here are the other 9

San Francisco, California
Allard Schager | Getty Images
San Francisco, California

U.S. News & World Report released their 2019 ranking of the Best Places to Live on Tuesday, which considers thousands of survey responses about what it's like to live in U.S. cities, including factors like like job market health, quality of life and desirability.

To calculate the health of a city's job market, U.S. News uses employment and earnings. When the publication looked at the places with highest average annual salaries, they found that 10 cities stood out.

Here are the 10 cities with the highest salaries in the United States:

San Diego, California
Joe Sohm/Visions of America/UIG | Getty Images
San Diego, California

10. San Diego, California

Average annual salary: $56,410
Unemployment rate: 3.3%

9. Denver, Colorado

Average annual salary: $57,400
Unemployment rate: 3.0%

8. Anchorage, Alaska

Average annual salary: $58,980
Unemployment rate: 6.1%

Hartford, Connecticut
Porter Gifford| Getty Images
Hartford, Connecticut

7. Hartford, Connecticut

Average annual salary: $60,040
Unemployment rate: 4.2%

6. New York, New York

Average annual salary: $63,079
Unemployment rate: 4.0%

5. Seattle, Washington

Average annual salary: $63,120
Unemployment rate: 3.9%

4. Boston, Massachusetts

Average annual salary: $65,420
Unemployment rate: 3.1%

Washington D.C.
Lingxiao Xie | Getty Images
Washington D.C.

3. Washington, D.C.

Average annual salary: $69,210
Unemployment rate: 3.4%

2. San Francisco, California

Average annual salary: $69,700
Unemployment rate: 2.7%

1. San Jose, California

Average annual salary: $77,180
Unemployment rate: 2.6%

Plaza de Cesar Chavez in San Jose, California
Education Images | Getty Images
Plaza de Cesar Chavez in San Jose, California

San Jose, California, topped U.S. News' list as the city with the highest salaries in the country. Home to companies like Cisco and close to Google's headquarters in Mountain View and Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, San Jose enjoys the economic benefits of proximity to some of the biggest tech companies in the world.

According to Data USA, the largest industries in San Jose are manufacturing (84,422 jobs), professional, scientific and tech services (71,337 jobs) and healthcare (64,656 jobs). Households in San Jose have a median annual income of about $101,940 and a median property value of $802,000.

Following San Jose is San Francisco, also known for its tech presence.

Cities with traditionally high earnings like Washington D.C., Boston and New York also made the list. However, only two of the cities with the highest salaries made it onto U.S. News' ranking of the best places to live, in part because high salaries are often accompanied by expensive costs of living.

The two places able to crack both the Best Places to Live and the Highest Salaries lists are Denver, Colorado, which came in second on the list of best places to live, and San Francisco, which shot up from 20th to 7th on the list.

"San Francisco moved up from No. 20 to No. 7 due to desirability, quality of life and job market increases," reads the U.S. News report. "Despite expensive housing, the city has the highest desirability and job market scores among all cities."

