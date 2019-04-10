'Avengers: Endgame' sold 5 times as many tickets in its first week on Fandango as 'Infinity War'

"Avengers: Endgame" keeps blasting through box office records.

The 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, due out April 26, sold five times as many tickets on Fandango during its first seven days of advance ticket sales than "Avengers: Infinity War" did during its first week last year.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see a record amount of fans reporting sick to work or taking the day off on Friday, April 26 because they'll be attending opening day screenings of 'Avengers: Endgame,'" Erik Davis, managing editor at Fandango, said.

With 16 days left to go before the film's release, thousands of showtimes are already sold out and theater owners are adding new showtimes to their line ups to meet the demand, Fandango said.

"Endgame" has continued to break box office records since presale tickets went on sale last Tuesday, exceeding first-hour and first-day benchmarks on both Atom Tickets and Fandango.

AMC reported that it sold more than three times more "Endgame" tickets than it did for "Infinity War" on its first day of ticketing.

On Tuesday, Atom Tickets said that during its first week of sales, "Endgame" had sold nearly twice as many tickets as "Aquaman," "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Captain Marvel" combined.

"Endgame" is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Fans are looking forward to finding out what happened after the events of "Infinity War," in which half the heroes disappeared into dust. It could possibly serve as the last film for several of Marvel's most iconic characters.

Currently, analysts are expecting "Endgame" will have the highest opening weekend gross at the box office. Estimates have the film's haul pegged at between $260 million and $285 million. Currently, the highest grossing film debut is "Infinity War," which earned $257 million in its first weekend.