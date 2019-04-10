Treasury yields edge lower ahead of Fed minutes

At around 4:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.4917 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9078 percent.

Investors are grappling with the intensified trade tensions between the U.S. and the European Union. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday proposed a list of European Union products on which to slap tariffs as retaliation for European aircraft subsidies.

Concerns about U.S. earnings have also dragged on equities in recent sessions, pushing investors toward fixed-income assets. J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo are both poised to report their latest figures on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its March monetary policy meeting later in the session. Last month, the U.S. central bank decided to maintain interest rates and hold off an any further increases this year.

On the data front, the Labor Department is expected to publish month-on-month and year-on-year Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March at around 8:30 a.m. ET.

In Europe, the European Central Bank Governing Council will meet to discuss monetary policy with a rate decision at 7:45 a.m. ET. The IMF Spring Meeting also kicks off Wednesday in Washington, DC. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles will speak at the Financial Stability Board Roundtable on reforming major interest rate benchmarks in Washington, DC.

Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury will auction $24 billion in 10-year notes.

—CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this article.