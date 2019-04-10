I owed the IRS after making this tax mistake in college

Whether you are required to submit a tax return depends on your filing status and your gross income.
Single filers who are under 65 must file a 2018 return if their gross income was at least $12,000. The income threshold is a little higher — $13,600 — for singles who are 65 and up.
Married couples who file jointly are required to submit a 2018 return if their gross income was at least $24,000.
If one spouse is at least 65, that minimum income threshold goes up to $25,300. The number is even higher if both are 65 and up: $26,600.
Finally, single dependents who are under 65 and aren't blind are required to submit a 2018 tax return if they had unearned income (taxable interest and capital gains, for instance) over $1,050, or if their earned income (salaries, wages and taxable scholarships and fellowships) exceeded $12,000.
These dependents are also required to file if their gross income exceeded the larger of $1,050 or their earned income (up to $11,650), plus $350.
Even if you're not required to file, it might pay to do so. That's because you might be eligible for a tax refund or other benefits, including the earned income tax credit.