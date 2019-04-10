I owed the IRS after making this tax mistake in college

Here's what to do if you can’t pay your taxes on time 3:35 PM ET Mon, 1 April 2019 | 01:09

I've been filing taxes since I was in high school.

But during my junior year in college in the fall of 2017, I received something strange in the mail: a 1099-MISC form, a tax document that details payments made to independent contractors.

This slip of paper broke out the details on the $1,500 I earned during an internship at a local newspaper in Champaign, Illinois, that summer.

The IRS also had a surprise in store when I filed during the spring of 2018: a tax bill of nearly $200.

It was a tough personal finance lesson, and I'm probably not the first to learn it.