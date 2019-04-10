The first ever image of a black hole is revealed to the world

Astronomers have revealed the first ever close-up images of a black hole Wednesday, a landmark finding that strengthens Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity.

Scientists in six cities on three continents simultaneously unveiled the first ever picture of the mysterious phenomenon, with the image generated by its own shadow.

The project revealed an image of a black hole called Sagittarius A* (pronounced Sagittarius A star), sited at the center of the Messier 87 galaxy, which is 53.49 million light-years away from Earth.

The image is a result of work carried out over a 10-year period by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration. Radio telescopes from around the world were used to capture the image.

Prior to its release, the European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation, Carlos Moedas described it as a "huge breakthrough for humanity," before noting the incredible nature of Einstein's thoery.

"We are about to take a picture, a picture, of something that one man, one man alone dreamed, imagined 100 years ago in 1915."