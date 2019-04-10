Tesla shares jump as US lawmakers begin push to expand federal electric vehicle tax credits

Tesla shares rose 1.5 percent Wednesday on news that a bipartisan group of lawmakers plan to introduce a bill to expand federal tax credits for buyers of electric vehicles.

The bill could be a boon for the growing electric vehicle market. The existing $7,500 tax credit for buyers of EVs phases out over 15 months once an automaker sells 200,000 electric cars. The tax credit for Tesla buyers was halved to $3,750 on Jan. 1. GM's tax credit is likewise fell starting April 1.

Reuters reported, and CNBC confirmed, that the "bill dubbed the "Driving America Forward Act" would grant each automaker a $7,000 tax credit for an additional 400,000 vehicles on top of the existing 200,000 vehicles eligible for $7,500 tax credits. It would shorten the phase-out schedule to nine months."

The bill is sponsored by Democratic Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, Republican Senators Lamar Alexander and Susan Collins and Democratic Representative Dan Kildee, Reuters reported.

This is a breaking news story. please check back for updates.