Here's the first full-length trailer for Disney's live action 'Lion King'

With exactly 100 days before "The Lion King" hits theaters, Disney has released the first full-length trailer for the live-action remake, which is poised to break records at the box office.

Disney shared footage of the film, due out in July, last week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, but this is the first time national audiences are getting a peek at the new flick.

The trailer, featuring voice over from James Earl Jones (Mufasa), showcases the same beautifully rendered and realistic CGI that "The Jungle Book" remake displayed in 2016.

The hyper realistic visuals of the Pride Lands and the lions themselves, who look like something out of a nature documentary, wowed the crowd of theater owners, industry professionals and critics, drawing audible gasps. Twitter users were equally blown away at the trailer.

"It's got a shot at being the biggest movie of all time," Brock Bagby, executive vice president at B&B Theatres, said last week, noting that the film has appeal with multiple generations and is a well-known entity in the U.S. and abroad.

The remake features a stunning cast that includes Beyonce (Nala), Donald Glover (Simba), James Earl Jones (Mufasa), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa) and John Oliver (Zazu).