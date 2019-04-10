Wynn's talks with Crown Resorts signal a strategic shift, analysts say

Wynn Resorts' recent $7.1 billion takeover offer for Australia's Crown Resorts signals a changing approach at the world's second-largest casino operator, analysts told CNBC.

"It's definitely, I think, a shift in strategy for the company," Colin Mansfield, director at Fitch Ratings, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday.

"This is a company that historically has been a developer of properties as opposed to an acquirer of companies," Mansfield added.

Crown Resorts announced on Tuesday that it was negotiating a possible acquisition by Wynn, but the latter later terminated the talks citing the "premature disclosure of preliminary discussions."

"I don't think these types of conversations would have been had when Steve Wynn was at the helm of the company," Mansfield said.

Wynn, the founder of Wynn Resorts, resigned as CEO and chairman in February 2018 following a bombshell report by the Wall Street Journal that detailed allegations of decades of sexual misconduct by the gaming tycoon. By the end of March, he'd sold his entire stake in the company he'd founded. He continues to deny all allegations of sexual misconduct.

Adam Dawes, senior investment advisor at financial services company Shaw and Partners, agreed that the move could be attributed to a change in management.

"Anytime you get ... a long-term CEO moving aside, yes you're going to have that kind of change in a new business direction or a development in the business," Dawes told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Wednesday.