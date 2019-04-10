Zoom is poised to be one of the most richly valued tech companies after it goes public

Zoom's Wall Street debut is expected next week. On Monday, it gave a price range of $28 to $32 a share, and given the commentary from investors, the price could go even higher. But even if it just prices at the top of the current range, Zoom will be one of the richest valued software companies on the market.

Here's the math:

At $32, Zoom would have a market value of $8.25 billion. Based on trailing full-year revenue of $330.5 million, that would give Zoom an enterprise value-to-sales ratio of 24.5.

That's before an expected first-day pop.

Lyft has an EV/sales ratio of 10.4, and Pinterest's ratio is about 11 based on the top end of its price range.

If you look at Zoom's peers — cloud software companies valued at $1 billion or more — only Zscaler, Okta and Atlassian trade at a premium to its projected multiple, according to FactSet.

Zscaler has the highest EV/sales ratio at 31.8, as the security software company's stock has quadrupled since its IPO last year.

If Zoom were to price at $32 and go up a fairly modest 30 percent in its debut, it would have a similar multiple to Zscaler.

ServiceNow and Workday have ratios close to 15 and Salesforce's is under 10.