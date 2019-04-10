Zoom is poised to be one of the most richly valued tech companies after it goes public

Amid all the hype surrounding this year's big consumer IPOs like Lyft, Pinterest and Uber, investors seem most excited about the debut of a company that sells video-conferencing software to businesses — Zoom.
That's because Zoom has the unusual distinction of being profitable while also growing at over 100 percent annually. It's a formula that public investors don't see often from cash-burning Silicon Valley.
Zoom's success is built on the simplicity of its technology compared with older video and collaboration products from Microsoft, Cisco and Citrix. The service gained popularity at start-ups and with small teams and has emerged more recently as a package of tools used across large enterprises through what the company describes in its online roadshow as a "viral adoption model." For example, a group uses it — say the marketing department or a team of developers — and those employees start bringing in people from other parts of the organization.