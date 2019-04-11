'Please do not waste this time,' Donald Tusk tells UK after another Brexit extension

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, told the U.K. on Thursday not to waste the additional time that has been agreed on for the country to leave the European Union.

"Please do not waste this time," Tusk said at a media conference after an eight-hour meeting with EU leaders.

"This extension is as flexible as I expected and a little bit shorter than I expected, but it's still enough to find the best possible solution," he said.

EU leaders and the U.K. government have agreed to a "flexible extension" of the Brexit deadline until Oct. 31. Tusk had earlier suggested giving Britain another 12 months to approve and ratify a deal on how the country would leave the EU.

From now until Oct. 31, the U.K. also has "the possibility to revoke article 50 and cancel Brexit altogether," said Tusk.

Prime Minister Theresa May said at the conference that "nothing is more pressing or vital" than finding a deal agreed by U.K. members of Parliament. She added that she wants to take the country out of the EU "as soon as possible."

The latest extension in the Brexit deadline is the second delay that the EU and the U.K. have agreed on. Britain was supposed to leave the EU on March 29, but the deadline was extended after British lawmakers failed to back the prime minister's withdrawal deal.

Under the first extension agreement between the U.K. and the EU, Britain would leave the bloc with May's deal on May 22 or without any deal on April 12.

