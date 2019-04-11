European markets seen mixed amid gloomy economic outlook; Brexit deadline extended

Markets

European stocks are set to open mixed Thursday morning, after EU leaders agreed to delay Brexit for up to six months.

The FTSE 100 is seen 22 points lower at 7,398, the CAC is expected to open up around 9 points at 5,458, while the DAX is poised to start 12 points lower at 11,894, according to IG.

Market focus is largely attuned to Brexit developments, after talks between EU leaders and British Prime Minister Theresa May culminated in a "flexible extension" of the U.K.'s departure from the bloc until Oct. 31.

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, said this development provides extra time for the "U.K. to find the best possible solution."

On Wednesday, European and U.S. banks reinforced investor worries about slowing global economic growth and trade protectionism.

The European Central Bank (ECB) kept its loose monetary policy stance and warned that threats to world economic growth remained. The central bank has already delayed its first post-crisis interest rate hike and President Mario Draghi raised the prospect of further supportive policy measures if a slowdown in the euro zone economy persisted.

Meanwhile, minutes from the latest meeting of policymakers at the Federal Reserve showed they had agreed to be patient about any changes to interest rate policy.

On the data front, the International Energy Agency (IEA) will publish its closely-watched oil market report at around 9:00 a.m. London time.

