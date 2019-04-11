Here's everything we know about Disney+ and everything we don't ahead of Disney's investor day

After months of Disney CEO Bob Iger doling out tidbits of information, investors will finally get their first look at Disney's streaming service on Thursday.

Dubbed Disney+, the direct-to-consumer subscription video service has long been talked about and is expected to launch by the end of 2019, but few details are clear.

Iger has dropped hints that the service will feature original content from "Star Wars," Pixar and Marvel, as well as a catalog of Disney's classic animated features and live-action flicks.

So far, a Scarlet Witch and Visions series, a Loki series and a "Monster's Inc." series have been confirmed for the platform, as well as a live-action remake of "The Lady and the Tramp."

Rumors have also circulated about a Bucky Barnes (the Winter Soldier) and Sam Wilson (Falcon) series and one centered on Clint Barton (Hawkeye).

This information hasn't satiated investors, however. Shareholders are awaiting answers to key questions: when will the platform launch? How much will it cost? How much content will be on the service? Will the service integrate 20th Century Fox content as well? How many subscribers are they predicting will sign up for Disney+?

The list goes on.

Currently, there is only speculation. Many analysts have predicted that Disney could charge as low as $5 to $7 a month for its service, around half of what competitor Netflix costs for its standard HD plan. Disney has signaled that it intends for the platform to be much cheaper than its rival.

It has also hinted that it is interested in bundling Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu, which it owns a 60% stake in. However, it's unclear if Disney+ will coexist with these other services, particularly considering 40% of Hulu is owned by Comcast (30%) and AT&T (10%).

Disney is also entering the streaming space at a time when competition is high. Netflix already has around 139 million subscribers, while HBO's subscription base is estimated to be slightly north of that number.

Not to mention, Comcast, Warner Media and Apple have plans to launch their own standalone services.

Still, Disney has an incredible archive of content and a very strong box office presence. Now that it is no longer licensing its newly released films to other services, customers will have to either buy the DVD or Blu-Ray release or sign up for Disney+ to see the content.

Disney also has a very appealing slate of family-friendly brands, something that most of the other services do not have. This could differentiate it from its competitors and entice families with children to purchase the subscription.

Thursday should bring more clarity for investors and the consumers eagerly awaiting the services release.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.