The IMF's David Lipton has told CNBC that the current swing to a dovish tone from global central banks should not lead investors to believe that market volatility will just disappear.

Markets sold off heavily towards the end of 2018, spooked by the U.S.-Sino trade spat and the suggestion that the Federal Reserve was set to press ahead with interest rate rises.

Sluggish data and tepid inflation in 2019 has led central banks around the world to reevaluate their interest rate strategies and stimulus policies. That change in rhetoric has led to a bump up for stocks as investors predict a longer period of cheap cash.

"It is correct for capital markets to take their cue from central banks but I think they shouldn't assume that volatility has gone forever just because central banks are in an accommodative posture," said Lipton at the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington D.C. on Thursday.