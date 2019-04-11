Billionaire CEO Jamie Dimon: 7 simple rules to follow to be a successful boss

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is boss to more than 256,000 employees worldwide, including more than 170,000 in the United States. The company currently has a market cap of over $340 million, and Dimon himself is worth $1.3 billion, according to Forbes.

So how does Dimon, 63, manage the company? Carefully.

"At the end of the day, everything we do is done by human beings," Dimon says in his annual letter to investors, published Friday. "For any large organization, great management is critical to its long-term success."

Here's what makes a great boss, according to Dimon, as shared in his 2018 letter for shareholders.﻿