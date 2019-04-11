'Best is over' for Europe but there's no crisis, head of the bailout fund says

Klaus Regling, the managing director of the European Stability Mechanism, said stellar euro zone growth in 2017 could not be sustained and believes it was inevitable that economies would stall as central banks began to normalize policy.

"We will not see in the next two, three years the growth rates of 2017. It's quite OK to say that the best is over, but it doesn't mean that there is a crisis," he told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

The European Stability Mechanism, or ESM, is a crisis resolution mechanism set up for euro area countries and generates money by selling bonds in the global financial markets. Following the euro zone sovereign debt crisis of 2011 it became an integral part of the system as bailouts were dealt out to ailing economies.

However, Regling doesn't believe there could be any further crisis in the coming years, despite a recent downtick in growth for both the euro zone and the wider world.