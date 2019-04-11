Watch SpaceX launch and land the second Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful rocket

[The stream is slated to start at about 6:20 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

SpaceX is set to launch the company's Falcon Heavy rocket on its inaugural commercial mission on Thursday evening.

This is the second flight for Falcon Heavy, which became the most powerful rocket in use in the world after SpaceX's successful test flight in February 2018. That launch was purely demonstration — Thursday represents the first revenue-generating flight of Falcon Heavy.

Falcon Heavy will launch from SpaceX's launchpad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Built out of three of the company's Falcon 9 rockets, Falcon Heavy's three cores stand side by side to create a 27-engine colossus. Together, those engines create about 5.1 million pounds of thrust.

A few minutes after liftoff, the three lower "booster" stages of the rocket will separate, flip and return to Earth. The boosters on each side of the rocket will aim to land at SpaceX's concrete pads on the Florida coastline, while the larger center booster will attempt a landing on the company's autonomous barge in the Atlantic Ocean. Both side boosters successfully landed after SpaceX's first test flight, but the center booster ran out of fuel and crashed in the water.

The mission is called Arabsat 6A, named for the large communications satellite that Falcon Heavy is lifting. Built by Lockheed Martin for Saudi Arabian corporation Arabsat, the satellite is described by Lockheed vice president Lisa Callahan as one of "the most advanced commercial communications satellites we've ever built." Arabsat 6A was previously targeting as early as the third quarter of last year but has slipped several months.