If you're like most office workers, odds are you get sidetracked by distractions, meetings, emails, staff chatter, lunch and other tasks that don't necessarily contribute to the work you've been hired to do.

In fact, Americans say they only spend about 40% of their workday on their primary tasks. That's equal to a little over three hours of work per eight-hour shift, according to a recent survey of 2,010 workers by Workfront, a project management software company.

Where do the other five hours go? Well 16% of our time is spent on email, 12% on administrative tasks, 10% on useful meetings, 8% on unhelpful meetings, 8% on interruptions and 6% on other stuff, the Workfront survey found.

Despite such time-sucking events and unplanned activities, there is always that one person in the office who seems to cross everything off their to-do list each day and doesn't even have to stay late to do it. They just seem to be more productive than everyone else.