Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tesla, JetBlue, Costco, Marriott, Stitch Fix & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Rite Aid — The drugstore chain lost a penny a share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 2 cents a share loss expected by analysts. Revenue came in below forecasts. Separately, Rite Aid approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, with shares set to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on April 22.

Tesla — Tesla and partner Panasonic have reportedly put their plans to expand their Gigafactory on hold, according to Japan's Nikkei news service. The delay is said to be due to concerns about weakening demand for Tesla vehicles.

Costco — Costco posted a comparable-store sales increase of 5.9 percent for March, excluding gasoline prices, foreign exchange, and the impact of a previously disclosed accounting change. The growth was slower than February levels, however.

Bed Bath & Beyond — The company reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.20 per share, beating consensus estimates by 9 cents a share. The housewares retailer also saw revenue come in above Street forecasts, and it gave better-than-expected 2019 earnings guidance. Same-store sales fell more than expected, however, and it reported an unadjusted annual loss for the first time in nearly three decades. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 1 cent to 17 cents per share.

Marriott — The hotel chain has signed a new multiyear agreement with online travel site Expedia. People familiar with the matter tell CNBC that the commission rate is in the 10 percent range compared to the prior 12 percent range.

JetBlue — The airline announced that it would begin flights between the U.S. and London in 2021. CNBC had reported Wednesday that such an announcement was imminent.

Stitch Fix — Chris Phillips, the head of men's and kids' clothing at the apparel styling company, is leaving to become CEO of online menswear brand Mizzen+Main, according to sources who spoke to CNBC.

ASML — ASML said its U.S. software subsidiary had been the victim of corporate theft several years ago, but the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker added that it had discovered the theft on its own and taken immediate action. A Dutch newspaper had reported that high-level Chinese employees had stolen technology and leaked the information to a China government-linked company.

PG&E — PG&E may expand its board as part of a settlement with a large shareholder, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters. BlueMountain Capital has been seeking to put its own nominees on the board, as the utility deals with the financial impact of its involvement in recent California wildfires.

Amazon, Microsoft — Amazon and Microsoft remain in the competition for a Pentagon cloud computing contract that could be worth up to $10 billion, according to announcement by the Defense Department. That decision pushes Oracle and IBM out of the bidding.

Archer Daniels Midland — ADM will seek voluntary retirements and may cut jobs as it undergoes a restructuring. The grain processor said it is trying to implement improvements in productivity, growth, and service between now and June 30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill — The restaurant chain's stock was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Jefferies, which said the stock now reflects improvements in same-store sales and profit margins after jumping 65 percent during the first quarter.

Keurig Dr Pepper — Keurig Dr Pepper was downgraded to "underweight" from "equal-weight" at Morgan Stanley, expressing concern about growth rates for the single-serve coffee business.

Waste Management — Waste Management was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Stifel Nicolaus, which points to headwinds in the company's recycling business.

Five Below — The discount retailer was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at J.P. Morgan Securities, following a meeting with management at a J.P. Morgan conference. At that conference, executives at Five Below expressed strong confidence in the company's growth drivers.

Eli Lilly — The drugmaker's stock was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Guggenheim Securities. Guggenheim said Lilly has the best long-term growth profile in pharmaceuticals, but this is largely priced into the stock.