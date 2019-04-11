Meet Pagey, the bug-eyed PagerDuty mascot stealing the show at NYSE as the stock pops 50%

Software company PagerDuty went public at the New York Stock exchange on Thursday sending its stock soaring more than 50%, only to be overshadowed by the company's trusty mascot, Pagey.

PagerDuty is a software company that helps technical teams quickly spot problems and respond to incidents such as customer complaints.

Pagey, inspired by the old-fashioned pager, was born in 2013, four years after the birth of PagerDuty. He was born into to a large family of Dutonians, people who work at PagerDuty, who missed pagers and wanted one they could call on their own, according to the company.