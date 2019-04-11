Tech

Meet Pagey, the bug-eyed PagerDuty mascot stealing the show at NYSE as the stock pops 50%

  • Software company PagerDuty went public at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday sending its stock soaring more than 50%, only to be overshadowed by the company's trusty mascot, Pagey.
  • PagerDuty is one of several tech companies going public this year.
Courtesy of PagerDuty
Courtesy of PagerDuty

Software company PagerDuty went public at the New York Stock exchange on Thursday sending its stock soaring more than 50%, only to be overshadowed by the company's trusty mascot, Pagey.

PagerDuty is a software company that helps technical teams quickly spot problems and respond to incidents such as customer complaints.

Pagey, inspired by the old-fashioned pager, was born in 2013, four years after the birth of PagerDuty. He was born into to a large family of Dutonians, people who work at PagerDuty, who missed pagers and wanted one they could call on their own, according to the company.

Courtesy of PagerDuty
Courtesy of PagerDuty

Pagey has changed and matured over the years, from an emoji, to a full-size cardboard box, to becoming a real Dutonian.

Pagey is a staple when celebrating company milestones or even just celebrating Fridays.

Thursday at the New York Stock Exchange was no exception. PagerDuty shares sold around $38 a piece, leaving PagerDuty with a market capitalization of around $2.7 billion, which was a big jump from the $24 it had been priced at on Wednesday.

The company's CEO Jennifer Tejada told CNBC's Squawk Alley that the IPO is a great opportunity for a less known company to become popular.

Pagey couldn't help but photobomb the interview.

Source: CNBC

But times haven't always been easy for Pagey. PagerDuty is used by developers at over 11,000 companies, including Slack, Box, Gap and Netflix. Pagey is always competing with other tech mascots in the San Francisco Bay Area for attention and love.

And there was that one time where the Dutonian family accidentally left Pagey behind at a conference because Pagey wandered off to find the dance floor. Pagey loves to dance.

"Pagey represents the Dutonian family's appreciation for the support from customers, investors, and others throughout the years and loves expressing enthusiasm through awesome dance moves that would put Kevin Bacon's 'Footloose' performance to shame," the company said in a statement.

Watch CNBC's full interview with PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
BOX
---
GPS
---
NFLX
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...