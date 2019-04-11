Wynn Resorts takes tougher stance as it defends its Massachusetts gaming license

Wynn Resorts is taking an aggressive new tack with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, questioning whether regulators are violating the company's due process rights and those of the executives and directors in a post-hearing brief.

Wynn's suitability as a gaming license holder in Massachusetts is under review after a #MeToo scandal erupted around founder Steve Wynn. He resigned as chairman and CEO and sold his entire stake in the company within months after the Wall Street Journal first made the allegations and a $7.5 million settlement public.

Last week, the gaming commission held three days of intense hearings into the company's qualifications, and that of its individual qualifiers including CEO Matt Maddox, the board of directors and Wynn's largest shareholder, Elaine Wynn. Regulators are deliberating the license now. A decision could come in the next few weeks.

In a post-hearing brief, dated Monday, Wynn Resorts argued the commission has "impermissibly shifted the burden to Wynn MA, the Company, and Mr. Maddox to demonstrate why their 2013 suitability" should remain intact rather than investigators "first proving by substantial evidence that the licensee has failed to maintain its suitability by clear and convincing evidence."

Last week, the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau declined to make a recommendation to regulators regarding Wynn Resorts' suitability as a gaming licensee.

"Their license cannot simply be put on trial before the Commission without the IEB making such a finding and decision," the company said in the brief, calling it something "akin to the Commonwealth dragging a defendant into court and, rather than proving his or her guilt without a reasonable doubt, requiring the defendant to prove [italics theirs] his or her innocence. "

During last week's hearing, the company was caught off-guard when questions were asked about facts not presented as evidence in the IEB's report. For instance, commissioners grilled Maddox about whether he knew James Stern, the company's executive vice president of corporate security and investigations, had monitored Steve Wynn's ex-wife Elaine, along with employees who were thought to have taken her side in her divorce and ensuing litigation against her former husband. Maddox denied any knowledge of that surveillance. Stern was fired on April 6, two days after the hearing's conclusion.