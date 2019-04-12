Analyst Dick Bove: The war is over and the bankers have won

The House Banking Committee held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss the financial stability of the nation's biggest banks. It requested the presence of the top CEOs to field questions on their finances. However, virtually no queries were posed on financial stability in a hearing that lasted possibly five hours or more.

What emerged instead was a series of questions on multiple subjects with no unifying theme. What emerged was a clear understanding that there would be no meaningful banking legislation for the foreseeable future. Instead the bureaucrats in the banking regulatory sector would be "running" the banks. These are men and women who either had been bankers or who are strong supporters of the industry.

The banks and their investors had won. The only banking news that is likely to emanate from Washington, for the next few years, is going to be positive for the industry. The stringent regulations that have been restricting banking for a decade are likely to be loosened. From my perspective, this will be good for the nation and its economy.