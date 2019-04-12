Last April, Desiree Linden became the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years — and she triumphed in icy rain and 25-mile-per-hour headwinds.

Race conditions were so harsh that a handful of elite runners dropped out. At one point, even Linden thought about stopping.

Crossing the line more than four minutes ahead of the rest of the field took "grit and persistence," the two-time Olympian told CNBC Make It at a NYC event hosted by Marathon Brewing Company. Linden teamed up with the company to help develop its new beer, 26.2 Brew.

Linden prioritizes mental strength training as much as she does physical strength training — and that may give her an edge. Mental toughness is "something that's often neglected," she said. "We just don't really invest a lot of time in it."