General Electric agrees to pay $1.5 billion penalty for allegations related to subprime lending unit

General Electric agreed to pay the Department of Justice a $1.5 billion penalty for alleged accounting misrepresentations stemming from the company's now defunct subprime mortgage business WMC.

GE shares slid lower by 0.6% in midday trading, as the settlement amount was largely expected. The company announced the settlement in principle during the company's fourth quarter earnings report in January.

The Justice Department alleged that GE, through WMC, misrepresented the quality of the subprime loans.

"The financial system counts on originators, which are in the best position to know the true condition of their mortgage loans, to make accurate and complete representations about their products. The failure to disclose material deficiencies in those loans contributed to the financial crisis," Justice Department Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt said in a statement.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.