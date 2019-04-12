Meet the 29-year-old woman behind the first-ever black hole image

The world was mesmerized this week by the first-ever image of a black hole, captured by a network of eight linked telescopes known as the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration.

But in the days since, attention has turned to a second image: That of the 29-year-old woman who made it all possible.

Computer scientist Dr. Katie Bouman has been credited with leading the creation of an algorithm that successfully photographed the halo of dust and gas situated 500 million trillion kilometers from Earth.

A photo of Bouman bracing herself for the groundbreaking release has been widely shared on social media.