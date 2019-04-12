Bill Gates: These 5 books are so good, 'they kept me up reading long past' bedtime

We all know that the world's most successful millionaires, from Jeff Bezos to Tim Cook, prioritize their sleep.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tries to get in seven hours of sleep a night. It helps him stay creative, he once told The Seattle Times.

Gates' bedtime routine involves one hour of reading before going to sleep. "Like anyone who loves books, if you get into a good book, it's hard to go to sleep," he said in the interview.

So if you're looking for book recommendations, Gates is your guy. In fact, the billionaire shared a few of his favorites back in 2016. "These five books kept me up long past when I should have gone to sleep," he said in a tweet, which included a video of the books.

Here's the full list: