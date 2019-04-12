'Talk Stoop' host Nessa drills celebs on their first big purchase — then admits her own major buy

Top New York disc jockey and "Talk Stoop" host Nessa Diab has been interviewing celebrities for about a decade, a gig that has turned her into a huge celebrity herself.

The 37-year-old southern California native who's known for her mononym, Nessa, has quite an impressive resume: a celebrity-interviewer powerhouse, MTV personality and host of her own weekday afternoon radio show, "Nessa on Air," on the popular New York City hip-hop station HOT 97. Her fan base: more than a quarter million followers across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

With a reputation for being not only funny and honest but undeniably blunt, Nessa has been able to draw out some of the most startling and intimate truths from such boldface names as Tyra Banks, Dennis Quaid, Maria Shriver and Rosie Perez from her "stoop" in the luxury Manhattan condominium on West 52nd street, where NBCUniversal's 30-minute "Talk Stoop" is filmed.

The 30-minute program, which features quick-hit celebrity vignettes, is produced by LXTV, a division of NBCU-owned television stations.

Now, as part of CNBC's new initiative "Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow" — a partnership with Acorns that focuses on improving America's money knowledge in the areas of saving, spending and investing — Nessa asked a number of celebrities to reveal their first major saved-up-for purchase.

"A bicycle," said actor Emilio Estevez. "I made four lunches every day for a dollar a week. There were four kids in the family. So I got up early, I made the lunches, put them in bags and had them ready to go. I made a dollar a week for that. It cost $108. There might have been like a $5 bill that my grandmother sent me from Cleveland every now and then."

Actress, singer, songwriter Christina Milian said a pair of sneakers was her first major buy. "I didn't really have a plan for it. The goal was to just keep saving my lunch money so I said I had money. It was the coolest thing, because I would eat everybody else's lunch."