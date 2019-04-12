From 401(k) cash outs to splashy weddings, here's America's biggest money regrets, as told to CNBC

"I sold Apple stock to pay for college in 2002" and "I took money out of the market in the crash — now I have none." This regret might have cropped up a lot in the survey, in part, because of the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009. More than a few Silent Generation and baby boomer savers with retirement looming just over the horizon panicked at the time and pulled money from a tanking stock market. All the major indexes plummeted by as much or more than 50%, making it the worst market decline since the 1930s ... so who could blame them, right?

By not sitting tight and leaving their investments untouched, many of those missed out on the subsequent recovery and boom. Markets had erased those losses by early 2012 and by Aug. 22, 2018, the new bull market — the longest on record — had lasted 3,453 days. The lesson? Historically, on average, markets have always gone up. Leave your stock holdings untouched until it's time to start drawing down your account in retirement ... and then only at the 4% rate usually recommended for retirees, or whatever rate your financial advisor recommends based on your specific circumstances.

