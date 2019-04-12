Dow futures slightly higher with earnings season set to kick off

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Friday morning, as market participants awaited the start of earnings season.

At around 04:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 78 points, indicating a positive open of more than 70 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly higher.

Market focus is largely attuned to corporate earnings, with major U.S. banks set to get the ball rolling later in the session.

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo are both poised to report their latest figures before the opening bell on Friday.

On the data front, import prices for March and consumer sentiment figures for April will be published at 8:30 a.m. ET and 10:00 a.m. ET, respectively.