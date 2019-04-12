US Markets

Dow futures slightly higher with earnings season set to kick off

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Friday morning, as market participants awaited the start of earnings season.

At around 04:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 78 points, indicating a positive open of more than 70 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly higher.

Market focus is largely attuned to corporate earnings, with major U.S. banks set to get the ball rolling later in the session.

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo are both poised to report their latest figures before the opening bell on Friday.

On the data front, import prices for March and consumer sentiment figures for April will be published at 8:30 a.m. ET and 10:00 a.m. ET, respectively.

Meanwhile, U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told CNBC on Thursday that officials at the central bank see no reason to move interest rates in either direction at present.

Clarida's comments came a day after the FOMC released minutes from its March meeting, at which the Fed adjusted its forecast to no rate moves this year.

The minutes reflected a central bank that will watch data closely this year, with some members leaving open the chance of a rate hike if conditions continue to improve.

