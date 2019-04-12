Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JP Morgan, Apple, Disney, Boeing, Tesla & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Anadarko Petroleum — Anadarko agreed to be acquired by Chevron in a cash-and-stock deal worth $33 billion, or $65 per share. The deal represents a 39% premium over Anadarko's Thursday closing price, and it could provide a boost to shares of Anadarko competitors like Pioneer Natural, Devon Energy, and Apache.

JPMorgan Chase — JPMorgan Chase reported quarterly profit of $2.65 per share for the first quarter, 30 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts, helped by particularly strong performances in consumer banking and corporate and investment banking.

PNC Financial — PNC reported profit of $2.61 per share for the first quarter, matching Street forecasts, while the bank's revenue beat forecasts as it earned more interest income.

Apple — Apple was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at New Street Research, which said the Street is too optimistic about iPhone replacement rates among other factors.

Walt Disney — Walt Disney said it would launch its Disney+ streaming service in November, at a cost of $6.99 per month. The service would compete with Netflix, whose shares have come under some pressure following Disney's announcement.

Boeing — CEO Dennis Muilenburg said 96 flights have been made in a test of updated 737 Max software and that so far, it is working as designed. Separately, the Federal Aviation Administration will hold a meeting today with major airlines and pilot unions to discuss the 737 Max jet.

Toyota — The automaker told Reuters it has been contacted by more than 50 companies since announcing free access to various electric vehicle patents last week.

Tesla — Tesla has halted online sales of the $35,000 base version of its Model 3, although it can still be ordered by phone or at stores. The lowest priced Model 3 available online is the $39,500 "Standard Plus," which includes Tesla's Autopilot feature.

Charter Communications — Charter has been targeted in a complaint from Big3 Basketball, one of the bidders for regional sports networks being sold by Walt Disney. Big3 Basketball alleged in a letter to the Federal Communication Commission and the Justice Department that Charter is undermining the sale process by threatening to drop those channels. Charter's biggest shareholder, Liberty Media, is also bidding for those networks. Charter responded by saying it welcomes the opportunity to discuss a future carriage agreement with the winning bidder.

Mosaic — Mosaic shares are under pressure after the fertilizer producer said it was suspending production at phosphate mines in Brazil. This comes after Mosaic was unable to obtain a deadline extension to implement new rules on dam stability.

Redfin — Redfin was rated "outperform" at Wedbush Securities, with a price target of $30 per share for the real estate website operator. Wedbush said Redfin is positioned to capture more market share in a rapidly evolving landscape.