Talking money with finance expert Jean Chatzky: This is the top money rule I live by

"Hope is not an an investment strategy. You can't just sit there and hope that one day it'll all be OK."

In fact, Chatzky admits she made her own money mistakes along the way.

"When I left my first job, I actually pulled the money out of the 401(k) and spent it. I didn't really understand what a 401(k) was at the time. I signed a piece of paper, I got a check in the mail and went shopping."

But while she didn't understand the dynamics of a retirement fund and the magic of compound interest as a young adult, her parents did teach her that saving could definitely produce "magic" in other ways.

"I didn't know how much my parents made; I didn't know how they were invested. But I do remember before that family trip to Disney World breaking open the family piggy bank and counting the half-dollar coins that my family had been saving in there for years and knowing those were our gate tickets."

