Talking money with finance expert Jean Chatzky: This is the top money rule I live by

Jean Chatzky believes that anyone, no matter what they earn, can live a happy, comfortable life by following a few simple money rules. Yet there is one rule she says tops them all: "If you can't see it and you can't touch it, you won't spend it. This is why 401(k)s work, but it's also why you have to put 401(k) systems around every single goal that you're trying to save for."
Chatzky, the financial editor of NBC's Today Show and AARP's personal finance ambassador, has been helping people achieve financial freedom for decades through her bestselling books and podcasts. In 2018 she co-founded HerMoney, a digital media company focused on personal finance specifically for women.