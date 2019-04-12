The 'Amazon of Africa' soars nearly 60% on its first day of trading

The largest e-commerce operator in Africa, Jumia Technologies, surged more than 60% on its first day of trading at the New York Stock exchange Friday. The stock is trading around $22 per share, above the opening price of $14.50. It has a market cap of just over $1 billion.

"The Amazon of Africa" is the largest e-commerce operator in Africa with 4 million active consumers as of the fourth quarter of 2018, the company said in its S-1 filing. Jumia has tapped customers in 14 African countries, spanning Ghana, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Morocco and Egypt.

Jumia is the first African unicorn to go public. As of December 2018, the company has accumulated losses of nearly $1 billion. Similar to Amazon, its initial shareholders will have to be patient on the path to profitability.

Jumia's platform lets customers buy a smartphone, a pair of shoes or a load of groceries. Its logistic segment lets you book travel and hotels, and the fast-pay segment lets you pay your bills or order a pizza.

The difficulty for e-commerce in Africa is for the sellers because of the inefficient infrastructure of the continent, Jumia's CEO Sacha Poignonnec told CNBC's Squawk Alley. Jumia's technologies has created a platform where it's easy for sellers to sell and consumers to buy, in a place where there isn't much traditional retail.

"Its provides a lot of inclusion for consumers who have not necessarily the right access to retail," Poignonnec said.

Poignonnec also said there's a large opportunity in Africa because of how many people don't know about the efficiency of online shopping.

"When we ask the people who have never used online shopping yet the number one reason thats comes out is 'I don't know how to shop online'," said Poignonnec. "That tells you its not about infrastructure its about consumers getting used to it."

Jumia works with local entrepreneurs and logistics companies to deliver the products. Fifty percent of the packages are going into the cities and 50% in the secondary cities and rural areas.

Some of Jumia's biggest customers are Apple, HP, and Huawei.