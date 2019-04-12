VISIT CNBC.COM

Tony Robbins' top 3 book recommendations: 'Readers are leaders'

Tony Robbins
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
Tony Robbins

Like other successful moguls — such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos — business and life strategist and self-made multimillionaire Tony Robbins is an avid reader. He's known for turning to books when he's looking for inspiration, and has called reading one of the most valuable habits of his life.

Robbins got hooked on reading from his first mentor and now he reads for 30 minutes each day.

"Jim Rohn, one of my teachers, told me that reading something of substance, something of value, something that was nourishing, something that taught you distinctions, was more important than eating," Robbins wrote in a 2015 Facebook post. "Miss a meal,' he said, 'but don't miss your reading.' Remember: leaders are readers."

These are Robbins' top three current reads, according to his health guide.

"The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance" by Tom Brady

In his book "The TB12 Method," star Patriots quarterback — and 41-year-old — Tom Brady explains his approach to long-term fitness, giving a step-by-step guide that has been dubbed as "the athlete's bible." Brady discusses approaches to maintain peak performance and decreasing risk of injury, while enhancing performance and quality of life.

Indeed, the book aligns with Robbins' interests in achieving peak performance; he is known to use biohacks such as cryotherapy and a hyperbaric oxygen machine in order to keep his energy levels up. He's even writing his own book cutting edge tools and innovations in health and wellness, called "Life Force."

"Principles: Life and Work" by Ray Dalio

"As Tony says, 'Success leaves clues.' Learn the principles that guided Ray Dalio in his life, business, and his financial success," Robbins' website states.

"Principles" by Bridgewater Associates hedge fund founder Dalio is a New York Times bestselling business book that has been touted by the likes of Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and Adam Grant. In the book, Dalio shares what he has learned over his career, providing hundreds of practical lessons built around processes he's famous for, like "radical transparency."

"Ray Dalio's market acumen is legendary, but it was creating and living by a set of principles that allowed him to reach the top. Everyone with goals and dreams can learn from Ray's approach," Bloomberg says of the book.

"A Mind at Home with Itself" by Byron Katie

In "A Mind at Home with Itself: How Asking Four Questions Can Free Your Mind, Open Your Heart, and Turn Your World Around," spiritual teacher Katie sets out a system of self-inquiry that she says can liberate you from painful thoughts and help ease feelings of anxiety and depression. Its description on Amazon says the book offers a "transformative new perspective on life and death."

"Public speaker Byron Katie specializes in a process called 'The Work.' This inquiry process requires that you ask four questions that completely change your perception of your own thoughts and the world around you," Robbins' website says.

