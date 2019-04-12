Tuition at community colleges is $3,660 a year on average—but here's how much students actually pay

But in reality, many students end up paying far less in tuition. Published tuition costs do not account for scholarships, grants and tax benefits. The College Board broke down what the average net price of college is today — taking scholarships and grants into account — and found that students typically pay less than the published price.

Between 2009 and 2019, the average published tuition and fees at public two-year colleges increased by $930 (about 34% after adjusting for inflation) but the average combined grant aid and tax benefits also increased by over $1,300 (almost 50%) during that period.

In fact, according to the College Board, "56% of independent students and 50% of dependent students at public two-year colleges did not pay any part of their tuition and fees." Overall, more than half of community college students received enough grant aid to cover their tuition and fees.

The average grant aid and tax benefits provided to full-time students at public two-year institutions is about $4,050, which means the net tuition and fees to attend these schools is -$390. This is one reason why many students choose to attend one or two years of community college before transferring to a traditional four-year college.