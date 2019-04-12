VISIT CNBC.COM

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing

If you invested $1,000 in JP Morgan 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have now

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase, speaking at the 2019 WEF in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 23rd, 2019.
Adam Galica | CNBC
Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase, speaking at the 2019 WEF in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 23rd, 2019.

J.P. Morgan Chase, the largest bank in the U.S., reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings Friday. In its release, the company said the "impact of higher rates" boosted its results, as well as its net interest income.

Its stock is up 4.5% Friday, with the price hovering around $110.

If you invested in J.P. Morgan 10 years ago that decision would have paid off: Per CNBC calculations, a $1,000 investment on April 12, 2009, would be worth just over $4,200 as of April 12, 2019, a total return of about 326%. In the same time frame, the S&P 500 was up by 315%.

The company's profit rose 5% to $9.18 billion, or about $2.65 a share. Analysts' average estimate was $2.35 a share. Revenue also rose 5% percent to $29.9 billion, exceeding analysts' estimates by about $1.5 billion.

CNBC: J.P. Morgan Chase stock as of April 12, 2019

"We had record revenue and net income, strong performance across each of our major businesses and a more constructive environment," Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in a statement.

"Even amid some global geopolitical uncertainty, the U.S. economy continues to grow, employment and wages are going up, inflation is moderate, financial markets are healthy and consumer and business confidence remains strong."

Thanks to strong bank earnings overall, in fact, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 274 points Friday. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5%.

JP Morgan Chase & Co. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on accountability for megabanks in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 10, 2019.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at congressional hearing on big banks   

While J.P. Morgan's stock has performed well over the years, any individual stock can over- or underperform and past returns do not predict future results.

And Dimon anticipates a potential headwind in the coming years: "The key point here," he said in his annual letter, "is that a fairly healthy U.S. economy will be confronting a wide variety of issues in 2020 and 2021. It's hard to look at all the issues facing the world and not think that the range of possible outcomes is broader and that the odds of bad outcomes might be increasing."

If you're looking to get into investing, seasoned investors like Warren Buffett and Mark Cuban suggest you start with index funds, which hold every stock in an index, meaning they're automatically diversified and tend to be low cost. Plus, because they fluctuate with the market, they're typically less risky than picking individual stocks.

Here's a snapshot of how the markets look now.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: If you invested $1,000 in Boeing 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have now

Investing in these stocks would have made you rich by now — here's other ways to invest your money
Investing in these stocks would have made you rich by now—here are other ways to invest your money   

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...