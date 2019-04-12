Stock futures higher | Chevron to Buy Anadarko Petroleum | Banks report earnings

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning. The Dow remains on track for its first losing week in three, but the Nasdaq is on track for a third straight positive week and the S&P 500 is likely to do the same by moving into positive territory for the week at the open. (CNBC)



* European stocks edge higher amid investor caution over global growth (CNBC)

Chevron (CVX) announced plans this morning to acquire oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum (APC) in a cash and stock deal the company valued at $33 billion. Shares of Anadarko surged to 30% in pre-market trading following the news. Chevron shares were down about 2%. (CNBC)

The fate of today's trading may be altered - or bolstered - by key earnings reports out this morning. Those reports will come from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC), with PNC Financial (PNC) also scheduled to report before the opening bell. There are no reports after today's closing bell. (CNBC)



* JP Morgan beats analysts' expectations on record revenue and profit (CNBC)

Economic reports due today include the government's March reading on import and export prices. At 10 a.m. ET, the University of Michigan's preliminary April consumer sentiment index is expected to come in at 98, slightly lower than the 98.4 registered at the end of March. (CNBC)