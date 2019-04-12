Savings tanked, didn't plan, expenses too high. Here's how people are saving their retirement

Retirement may mean different things to different people, but most agree on one thing.

It should be stress-free.

However, lack of stress usually comes from years of planning and decades of saving — which not everyone can do.

The average savings balance in the U.S. is less than $60,000. Few people can depend on pensions. Baby boomers heading into retirement may find themselves struggling because of inadequate savings and high health costs.

Even with the best of plans, despite saving and investing diligently, economic forces can derail everything.