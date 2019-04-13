Disney prepares to wow Star Wars' fans with new Galaxy's Edge theme parks

Star Wars fans can finally take a vacation to a galaxy far, far away.

Galaxy's Edge, the newest Disney theme park adventure, is opening in about month in California and in Florida in August.

On Saturday, during Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, executives from Walt Disney's Imagineering and Lucasfilm revealed details about what fans can expect once park doors open.

"It is beyond your wildest dreams," panel host Josh Gad ("Frozen") told fans. "It is the single-most insane thing I have ever seen built in any park."

"The scale and scope of it, I don't think any of you are ready for," he said.

Galaxy's Edge is part of a $2 billion investment Disney has made into its theme parks. Disney's theme parks and resorts took in more than $20 billion in revenue for its 2018 fiscal year and earned $4.5 billion in operating profit.

While the cost of the new Star Wars Parks are significant, Disney executives know "what they are doing," said Bill Coan, president and CEO of ITEC Entertainment.

"Most people in the real word would see this as a crazy investment, but it's not," said Coan.

According to Coan, Disney should be able to recoup its investment in hotel expenses, food and beverage purchases, impromptu retail purchases and premium services, like fast passes, that can be added onto tickets.

"Star Wars" lands Galaxy's Edge will open on May 31 at its California park and on Aug. 29 in Florida.