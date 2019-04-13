The trucking industry is desperate for drivers — autonomous vehicles can help

The trucking industry needs more drivers to meet rising demand, especially as retailers face pressure to deliver as fast as Amazon. But the job requires long hours driving in all kinds of weather, and weeks away from home for long hauls. That lifestyle hasn't drawn in younger workers, in part because of low average wages in trucking. In the U.S., tractor-trailer truck drivers earned a median income of $44,500 in 2017, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At the same time, shippers are looking for ways to cut costs.

Watch the video to find out how self-driving and semi-autonomous trucks, like those in development at Embark, Tesla and TuSimple, could help fill the gap.