These stocks are 'undervalued,' Wall Street analysts say

Shares of some familiar — and not so familiar — stocks were deemed "undervalued" by analysts in their research this week. Those companies range from large to small and include names like Amazon, Asure Software, and Benefitfocus.

CNBC combed through company research to find analysts from different industries singling out stocks in their coverage universes.

Amazon, which is perhaps the biggest name of all, was called "deeply undervalued at current levels," according to analysts at Jefferies. The firm said they believe the, "street underappreciates many of Amazon's embedded growth opportunities and the optionality from new initiatives." The stock compares favorably against its retail and internet peers analyst Brent Thill said.

Shares are up 0.62% this week to $1,849.04.

Asure Software which provides mobile technology solutions, reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and last month reiterated their 2019 financial guidance. That gave the stock some stability, Barrington Research analyst Vincent Colicchio said.

"Trading at a large discount to the peer group average, we believe Asure stock is undervalued," he said.

Another company analysts see as undervalued is Benefitfocus which provides platforms for employers and insurance carriers to manage their plans. "Shares are undervalued, in our view. BNFT's long-term targets for annual revenue growth and EBITDA margin are +20% and +25%, respectively," wrote Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steven Halper in a recent initiation note. He gave the stock an overweight rating.

Shares were down over 1% Friday to $41.58.

Here's what other stocks analysts say are undervalued: