The top 5 real-life 'Game of Thrones' tourist destinations

Eight years and seven seasons since HBO's "Game of Thrones" premiered, the wildly popular series is drawing to a close. Episode one of its final season premieres on Sunday night in the U.S., and could draw 19 million viewers, Entertainment Weekly predicted. The hashtag #GameofThronesSeason8 was also trending on Twitter as early as two hours before the debut.

Beyond the hype online, ardent fans who couldn't get enough of the record-breaking series have also been visiting otherworldly filming locations for years.

From Iceland to Morocco, here are five "Game of Thrones" destinations that are popular with tourists — whether or not they've ever watched the hit show.