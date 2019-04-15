Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters—here's how much money he earned

Tiger Woods collected his 15th major win, and his fifth Masters, at the 2019 Masters Tournament on Sunday. The 43-year-old hadn't won a major championship since 2008, when he triumphed at the United States Open.

Besides donning the coveted green jacket, Woods earned a sizable paycheck: $2.07 million, which is the standard 18 percent of the total pot. When Woods won the tournament in 2001 and earned $1 million, he became the first winner to earn seven figures. Now, he's the first Masters champion to earn more than $2 million.

The total payout hit a record high of $11.5 million, up from $11 million in 2018.

The prize money, which is split among the 87-player field, is distributed depending on final rank. Here's how it gets divvied up between the top eight finishers:

First place: $2.07 million (18% of the total purse)

Second place: $1.24 million (10.8% of the total purse)

Third place: $782,000 (6.8% of the total purse)

Fourth place: $552,000 (4.8% of the total purse)

Fifth place: $460,000 (4% of the total purse)

Sixth place: $414,000 (3.6% of the total purse)

Seventh place: $385,250 (3.35% of the total purse)

Eighth place: $356,500 (3.1% of the total purse)

This year, there was a three-way tie for second place, meaning Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka will take home $858,667 each. There was a four-way tie for fifth place, meaning Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Francesco Molinari and Tony Finau earned $403,938 each.

After two rounds of play, the field gets narrowed down to players within either the top 50 or 10 shots of the lead. This year, 65 competitors made the cut, all of whom receive a percentage of the purse. The three competitors who tied for 62nd place each earned $25,415.

Those who didn't make the 36-hole cut earn the least but are still paid something: $10,000.

